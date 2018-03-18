Madison PD makes five drug-related arrests

Madison Police made five arrests Sunday evening when they checked on suspected drug activity at a North Castle Drive home.

Officers approached 220 North Castle Drive just before 4:30 p.m. and encountered a person outside that had a small amount of marijuana on him. This Person is identified a Hunter Stacy Young.

A follow up led officers to the residence. they secured it due to a strong odor of marijuana. Police determined that Perrin Noble, Stephen Rowland, and Jefferson Bagley were renting the house from someone identified as Boo Noble.

A search of the residence turned up 3 ounces of THC Wax, approximately a quarter pound of high-grade marijuana, and 38 dosage units of Adderall that were packaged for sale. One thousand, eighty dollars was also seized along with scales and assorted paraphernalia.

Five people were arrested and Madison Code Enforcement was also notified and will follow up on possible code violations at the residence.

