City of Jackson issues three precautionary boil water advisories

Due to a recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the following areas:

3500 to 4099 North State Street (Zip Code 36216 75 connections)

2400 to 2599 Eastover Drive (Zip Code 39211 20 connections)

4600 to 4699 Londonderry Drive (Zip Code 39206) 75 connections

655 to699 Belvedere Road

609 Wellington Road

This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.