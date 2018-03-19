MSU Women look ahead to OSU after first round beat down

The MSU women's basketball team "shook the rust off" in their 95-50 win over Nicholls State. The bulldogs came into Saturday's game as the #1 seed, and looked exactly like the best team in the tournament.

MSU cruised in their first test of the post season, but the next test looms over Starkville.

The Oklahoma State cowgirls, a team that almost beat MSU earlier in the season, will be their next opponent. The first real test for the bulldogs since the SEC tournament will be Monday at the Hump.

