MEMA keeping a close watch on stormy forecast

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close watch on the stormy forecast. The state has a risk of seeing strong to severe storms that include high winds, hail, and tornadoes.

MEMA officials say residents should keep an emergency kit including food, water, and medication if power is out for an extended time.

Residents, especially those living in mobile homes, should have a safety-shelter plan.

You don't want to get caught saying oh I wish I thought we were supposed to do this, said MEMA Public Information Officer Ray Coleman. "Just little conversations you are having with your family if bad things happen. This is what we are going to do. The more prepared you are, the more you can take care of your family, so we encourage you to start having those conversations now, even when it is raining, so if it does get bad you know what to do and you put yourself in the most safest positions possible."

MEMA officials say the recent wave of extreme temperatures is causing this severe weather outbreak.

