Councilman Stokes want Jackson Police Officers to wear body cameras

Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes plans to ask the city council to approve the purchase of body cameras for the Jackson Police Department. Stokes says the recent officer-involved shootings resulting in the deaths of the suspects, has driven a wedge between Jacksonians and police officers.

Stokes says equipping Jackson police officers with body cameras will increase accountability in the interactions between police and citizens and dispel rumors.

"Some might feel that it may not solve the problem but we have a step in the right direction when it comes to evidence," said Stokes. "We need to make sure we have evidence of police officers doing right and evidence against a police officer doing wrong."

Stokes says he has talked to some council members about the issue.

He says some are concerned about funding and feel the money that would be spent on body cameras could be used to upgrade equipment or give officers raises.

Stokes says he plans to approach the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses for help.

