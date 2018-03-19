Coming up on this morning on WLBT: Heavy fog for your morning commute

You'll have to give yourself plenty of extra time as you head back to work and school this morning. The fog is extremely thick across the Jackson metro. We'll have more on a dense fog advisory at the top of the hour.
A Brandon house goes up in flames overnight. We'll have details when you join us.
Madison police make a huge drug bust. We'll tell you what we've learned at 5.
See you in 10.
~Joy
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people early Sunday.More >>
