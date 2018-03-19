Five arrested after drug bust at Madison home - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Five arrested after drug bust at Madison home

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Sunday afternoon, Madison police arrested five individuals for drug activity at a home.

At 4:25 p.m., officers of the Madison Police Department approached a residence at 220 North Castle Drive in the City of Madison concerning suspected drug activity at this residence. Hunter Stacy Young was outside the house with a small amount of weed on him - he was arrested and charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana. 

Inside the house, police arrested Perrin Noble, and charged with three counts of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Stephen Austin Roland is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct. Christopher Jordan McNair was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia.

Madison Code Enforcement is following up on possible code violations at the house - for example unlawful renting practices.

