MDOT teaches kids about litter prevention

The Mississippi Department of Transportation offers free litter prevention educational programs for summer camps and community groups in Mississippi.

The “Don’t Trash Mississippi” with Myrtle the Turtle education program is designed for school-aged children in kindergarten through third grade. The 30-minute presentation includes an animated video, discussions and reinforcement materials to teach children about the negative impacts of litter pollution.

“Myrtle the Turtle considers all of Mississippi her home and encourages children to take responsibility to keep their home, Mississippi, clean and beautiful for all to enjoy,” said MDOT's Executive Director Melinda McGrath, P.E.

The fun and informative programs are presented by Litter Prevention Coordinators throughout the state who are available at summer camps and community events. Participants will receive bookmarks, stickers, activity books and Litter Patrol badges.

“Litter costs the state over $3 million a year,” McGrath said. “By teaching people at an early age about the environmental and societal impacts of litter, we can all work together to keep the Magnolia State clean.”

For more information and to schedule a program, please send an email or contact coordinator Lorrie Redden at 601-359-7111.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.