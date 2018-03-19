Fire destroys mobile home in Rankin County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fire destroys mobile home in Rankin County

Posted by Ashley Garner, Reporter
Connect
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A mobile home is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. on Green Street, south of Brandon.

When firefighters arrived, the mobile home had burned to the ground.

We're told no one lived there, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Uber suspends self-driving car tests after pedestrian death

    Uber suspends self-driving car tests after pedestrian death

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:58:35 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:51:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:24:30 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:21:12 GMT
    (Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly