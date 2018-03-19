Fire destroys mobile home in Rankin County

A mobile home is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning.
It happened around 4:00 a.m. on Green Street, south of Brandon.
When firefighters arrived, the mobile home had burned to the ground.
We're told no one lived there, and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
