Pearl PD: 21-year-old shot over game of dice

A 21-year-old was shot over a game of dice in Pearl Sunday night.

Around 9:10 p.m. Pearl police responded to a home on George Kersh Drive regarding a 911 call about shots fired in that area. When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Witnesses told police that the shooting was a result of a game of dice where the victim was accused of not paying the alleged gunman.

Investigators say they are currently following leads and looking into persons of interest.

This case is still being investigated.

