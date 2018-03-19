Two in custody, charged with attempted murder in Pearl dice game shooting

U.S. Marshals arrest two over dice game shooting; Source: Pearl PD

A 21-year-old was shot over a game of dice in Pearl Sunday night.

U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Christopher Demon Colton in Jackson on Tuesday for the shooting.

Shortly after, 19-year-old Broderick Ambrosia Dyson of Winchester Street in Jackson turned himself into the Pearl police department.

Both men were booked on one count of attempted murder and taken to the Rankin County Jail.

Around 9:10 p.m. on March 18th, Pearl police responded to a home on George Kersh Drive regarding a 911 call about shots fired in that area. When officers arrived they found Colton with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Witnesses told police that the shooting was a result of a game of dice where the victim was accused of not paying the alleged gunman.

