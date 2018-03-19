Southern Miss junior Nick Sandlin earns C-USA & national pitching honors

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

After striking out a career-high tying 14 batters and allowing three hits over seven shutout innings, Southern Miss junior RHP Nick Sandlin (Evans, Ga.) was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week as well as a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week.

Florida Atlantic sophomore OF Eric Rivera and Louisiana Tech senior SS Dalton Skelton shared the C-USA Hitter of the Week honors.



It was the second time this season Sandlin fanned 14 batters and allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings versus UTSA in the team’s C-USA opener. He retired the first 10 batters in the contest, striking out eight Roadrunners – including the first five batters he faced - over that span to open his starting assignment.

Sandlin fanned the side twice in the game, marking the third time this season that he has achieved that feat. He pitched to four batters over the minimum, giving up two singles, a double and only his third walk of the year, only allowing multiple baserunners in just one frame.

It is the third time in five starts this season that he has not allowed a run, posting a 1.32 earned run average for the season. For the year, he has fanned 55 in 34 innings with just three walks. This is his second C-USA Pitcher of the Week award and he was also named a Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday.



For the Golden Eagles, it was their third C-USA weekly award of the year for the squad. It also marked the first time a Southern Miss pitcher collected this award twice in the same season since James McMahon did it in 2015.

The squad takes a six-game winning streak into a 6 p.m., home contest against Southern, Tuesday, at Pete Taylor Park. Tickets can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or by visiting either the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office weekdays during normal business hours or at the Pete Taylor Park box office beginning 2 hours prior to the scheduled first pitch.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.