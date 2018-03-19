Canton Nissan celebrating four millionth car built and announcing exciting news

The Canton Nissan Plant is celebrating 15 years in business, and four million cars built. Source: WLBT

The Canton Nissan Plant is celebrating 15 years in business, and four million cars built.

"To put it into context, that's a quarter of the production that we've produced here in the United States between the Smyrna plant and the Canton plant here," explained Heath Holts, Nissan's Senior Vice President for Manufacturing at the Canton plant.

Canton's Mayor, Dr. William Truly, called the company and the City interdependent.

The plant employs more than 6,400 people, and today announced plans to add or retain another 250 hourly jobs to keep up with demand for their new NV Commercial Vans.

"Nissan has been a tremendous, gigantic economic impact in the state of Mississippi and here in the city of Canton," said Mayor Truly.

A 2018 NV Cargo Van was the four millionth car the plant pumped out, and Nissan chose to donate it to a local food ministry.

"Nissan is one of our biggest supporters for Our Daily Bread. It's friends like Nissan why Our Daily Bread is still in existence," said Shevita LeFloor, the Executive Director of Our Daily Bread.

"We have so many strong ties in our community," said Steve Marsh, Nissan's Vice President of Manufacturing in Canton. "Community is such a important part of what makes us successful here. It's really important to our employees, so it wouldn't be right to celebrate without giving back to such a great cause as Our Daily Bread.

Marsh and many others speaking for Nissan made sure to mention their commitment to their employees.

This is about seven months after Nissan workers failed in their efforts to unionize by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.

"We'll continue to focus on our employees in the plant, and make sure we're engaged in making this the best place to work," said Holts.

Nissan has invested $3.4 billion into their Canton facility since it opened in 2003.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.