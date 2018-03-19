Bryant has said multiple times that he wants Mississippi to be the safest place in American for an unborn child. Source: Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves

Mississippi 's only abortion clinic is suing the state after Governor Phil Bryant signed the nation's most restrictive abortion law Monday, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks, according to the Associated Press.

It’s a great day in Mississippi as we move to make our state the safest place in the nation for an unborn child. I was proud to stand with members of the pro-life community as Gov. @PhilBryantMS signed the ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. pic.twitter.com/xWQNgjyTUn — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 19, 2018

The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy.

Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.

In 2016, Mississippi State Department of Health data show that almost 2,600 abortions were performed at the state's only clinic in Jackson. That is heartbreaking. This common-sense, pro-life law will help us make our state the safest place in America for an unborn child. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) March 16, 2018

Mississippi's previous 20-week abortion ban has never been challenged because the state's only abortion clinic, the Jackson Women's Health Organization, doesn't perform abortions after 18-weeks. Diane Derzis, the owner of the clinic says, has pledged to sue now that the bill has been signed into law.

BREAKING: Mississippi's only abortion clinic sues state after governor signs nation's most restrictive abortion law. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2018

"It's an unconstitutional bill, it will not hold up in court, it will be challenged almost immediately and it's is going to cost the taxpayers millions of dollars."

Josh Tom, the Legal Director for ACLU of Mississippi, says the new law puts the state in a bad position.

"The United States Supreme Court established that women do have the right to have an abortion. The ultimate goal of the legislators in Mississippi is to abolish that right and this is just one step on their path to achieving that ultimate goal and this is one step too far when it comes to the constitution."

Attorney General Jim Hood says he expects legal challenges and noted that less-restrictive measures banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy have been struck down in other states.

