Mississippi River hits crest of nearly 50ft, homes go under water

Hitting it's crest on Saturday and holding steady, the Mississippi and Yazoo Rivers now covers homes, roadway and farmland.

"The soil, here, is some of the richest in this part of the country, but it is rich because it is flooded on a regular basis," Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. "Then every year or two, you have a situation like this where you can't plant. It's like good news and bad news."

Law Enforcement Officers have increased their patrols during the flood and for some, it's required a different mode of transportation. Detective Samuel Winchester has been unloading the boat every morning and night checking on residents of Chickasaw Road, since some chose to hold their ground even when knowing that ground would be six to ten feet under.

"This is a close knit community, you know, they pretty much help each other out and they look out for one another," Detective Winchester said. "Basically, I'm just making sure that they are safe and their property is safe."

Sheriff Pace says they have seen water levels starting to drop already, but it will take days before roads are dry enough to reopened.

