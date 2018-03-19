Shaggy's restaurant going up on Rankin County side of Reservoir - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Shaggy's restaurant going up on Rankin County side of Reservoir

Posted by Marsha Thompson, News Anchor
Construction for Shaggy's Restaurant has begun in Rankin County. Source: WLBT Construction for Shaggy's Restaurant has begun in Rankin County. Source: WLBT
ROSS BARNETT RESERVOIR, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Construction has begun on Shaggy's Restaurant at the Rankin County boat ramp.

The popular eatery is a chain that originated in Pass Christian harbor on the Gulf Coast.

Other Mississippi locations include Biloxi and Gulfport.

The Reservoir restaurant will be dockside over the water.

It is being built on Reservoir property. 

The CEO of Shaggy's did not give us an opening date for the new restaurant.

