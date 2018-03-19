JPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

JPD is looking for a Popeye's burglary suspect. Source: JPD

Jackson Police are still searching for a suspect wanted for burglarizing the Popeye's located in the 2500 block of Highway 80 W earlier this month.

SUSPECT: #JPD needs assistance with identifying this man. He is wanted for burglarizing Popeye’s in the 2500 block of Highway 80W earlier this month. Anyone with info, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). #CashForClues pic.twitter.com/wMAkr9AtZh — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 19, 2018

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

