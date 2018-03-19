JPD needs help identifying burglary suspect - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
JPD is looking for a Popeye's burglary suspect. Source: JPD JPD is looking for a Popeye's burglary suspect. Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are still searching for a suspect wanted for burglarizing the Popeye's located in the 2500 block of Highway 80 W earlier this month.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

