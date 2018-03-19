Boil water notice issued for over 2,500 customers in Rankin County

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
The call was just like a known scam that’s been circulating for years and one that is making scam artists boatloads of money.More >>
The call was just like a known scam that’s been circulating for years and one that is making scam artists boatloads of money.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>