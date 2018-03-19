Madison County adds school resource officers

Students in Madison County returned from spring break to find school resource officers in all the middle schools. It is a new district policy made to give better protection to students and staff.

"We want them to be able to walk and talk in case we have an incident they are not there to arrest anyone they're not there to be the heavy the principal is still in charge," said Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGeHee.

Officers were already stationed in all the high schools and Olde Towne Middle School. They are all certified police officers who are licensed to carry.

"Also it lets the students and teachers see an officer in a different light they're there to walk and talk education is all about relationships, we want to build relationships that are positive," said Dr. McGeHee.

Some citizens are in full support of the move to increase police presence on campuses.

"I think personally it's a good idea, why not, why not have an officer there," said Preston Haynes. "Whenever I was going to school I never worried about that or anything the fact those kids are having to worry about that is ridiculous it should go back to how it used to be."

The officers will also be evaluating school security while on campus, looking at ways entrances and exits can be guarded if anyone tries something.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.