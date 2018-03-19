Lake Harbour East rehab causes traffic delays

A highly traveled roadway in Ridgeland is getting a much needed upgrades.

Traffic is down to one lane on portions of Lake Harbour Drive, making travel a little more congested for motorists.

There will be stop and go traffic for the next five months while roadwork is underway.

The Lake Harbour East Rehab project began March 1 and consists of repair, milling, repaving, restriping and signal upgrades. It runs from Northpark Drive to Breakers Lane.

You may encounter bumper to bumper traffic during peak travel periods.

"Not too much worried about it because Ridgeland, they're actually gonna get the job done and what they say they're gonna do, they're gonna do and I just don't worry about it because it's gonna get done," said Ridgeland resident Albert Allen.

"It's a good idea," said Aimee Johnson who works along the busy street. "I just wish they would have maybe waited until maybe winter time. It's busy, summer, a lot of boats come down this road. It's fishing season. It's gonna be a big inconvenience for a lot of people."



"I've seen it back to back, like bumper to bumper and stuff, but once they get finished, it's gonna be a good idea that they're doing all this," said Ridgeland resident Tera Rimmer.

Ridgeland Public Works officials say 28,000 vehicles travel this stretch of roadway each day.

The last upgrades were made at least 10 years ago.

"It's gonna be better for commuters because they're gonna have a smooth roadway," said Public Works Director Mike McCollum. "We've experienced some failures in the road and we're repairing all of those and also the upgraded signals will relieve some of the already ongoing traffic congestion that we experience."

The $2.3 million project is scheduled for completion on August 31.

City officials say both inside lanes of Lake Harbour Drive will be closed on Tuesday, March 20 and possibly on Wednesday, March 21.

The roadway will have two lanes open for travel, one in each direction.

