Lake Harbour East rehab causes traffic delays

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A protest is underway outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Protesters say this is for children who have been murdered while social workers were handling their cases.More >>
A protest is underway outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Protesters say this is for children who have been murdered while social workers were handling their cases.More >>
Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
A former Texas sheriff's deputy is in trouble with the law after authorities say he punched a 12-year-old girl with Autism. Court documents suggest the incident started when the girl wanted to pet someone's dog.More >>
A former Texas sheriff's deputy is in trouble with the law after authorities say he punched a 12-year-old girl with Autism. Court documents suggest the incident started when the girl wanted to pet someone's dog.More >>