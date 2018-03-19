Two wanted for aggravated assault after shooting in Kosciusko - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two wanted for aggravated assault after shooting in Kosciusko

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Antonio Winters is wanted for aggravated assault in Kosciusko. Source: Kosciusko Police Department Antonio Winters is wanted for aggravated assault in Kosciusko. Source: Kosciusko Police Department
Styvekka Thompson is wanted for aggravated assault in Kosciusko. Source: Kosciusko Police Department Styvekka Thompson is wanted for aggravated assault in Kosciusko. Source: Kosciusko Police Department
KOSCIUSKO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Kosciusko Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the arm on North Natchez Street and Woodard Lane. 

Officers were called to the area on Monday just before 4:00 p.m. to find a 34-year-old woman shot in the upper left arm. She was transported to Jackson by ambulance. 

Two suspects, 31-year-old Antonio L. Winters, of Kosciusko and 22-year-old Styvekka Thompson, of Ethel, are being sought in this case. 

Both are wanted for aggravated assault. 

They were last seen headed north on  North Natchez Street in a white Chevrolet Tahoe type vehicle. 

Anyone with information of their whereabouts can call Central MS Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.

