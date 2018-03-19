UPDATE: Suspects wanted for aggravated assault after Kosciusko shooting in custody

Styvekka Thompson is wanted for aggravated assault in Kosciusko. Source: Kosciusko Police Department

Antonio Winters is wanted for aggravated assault in Kosciusko. Source: Kosciusko Police Department

The two suspects wanted by Kosciusko police after a woman was shot in the arm on North Natchez Street and Woodard Lane have been captured.

31-year-old Antonio L. Winters, of Kosciusko and 22-year-old Styvekka Thompson, of Ethel, were both taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by U.S. Marshall's Task Force and Choctaw County Sheriff's Department.

They've been sent to Koscuisko to be processed and will be held at the Leake County Jail.

Officers were called to the area on Monday just before 4:00 p.m. to find a 34-year-old woman shot in the upper left arm. She was transported to Jackson by ambulance.

Both suspects are charged with aggravated assault with more charges are pending.

No bond has been set at this time.

