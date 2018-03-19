Ten commandments billboard stirs up controversy in Brookhaven

A pair of billboards in Brookhaven have become the talk of the town. Source: WLBT

The billboards are at the intersection of Highway 51 North and Industrial Park Road.

One lists the ten commandments of the Bible, and the other showed an image of an American flag in flames and a message telling Americans to wake up.

Wayne Wallace owns the land where the billboards were erected and said he initially bought the plot of land to promote the sale of some of his products but was later approached by a group working to put a ten commandments billboard in every state.

Wallace later ran into some issues with the sign after Brookhaven city leaders discovered it was erected without a proper permit.

“It’s not the wording on the sign, it’s the sign itself,” Wallace said. “I thought because I owned the property, but I found out I had to get the city’s blessing to get a permit, which I did not. So, we met today and came to an agreement that I’m going to move the sign back and get their blessings on it, the sign will remain there, and I’ll still be able to glorify God.”

Wallace said he initially felt like city leaders were trying to pressure him, but he later realized he needed to go about erecting the billboards the correct way.

“They weren’t trying to push me around,” Wallace said. “I’m still going to have my sign, I’m going to relocate it, I’m going to light it and I’m still going to get my message out there. If I can help be a part of saving one soul, then I’d be accomplishing something in my life.”

Wallace said there’s a group working to put a ten commandments billboard in every county in Mississippi.

