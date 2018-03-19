Wildlife officials meet Warren County hunters, residents concerned over chronic wasting disease

On Monday, Wildlife officials met with hunters and residents in Warren County who are concerned and confused over Chronic Wasting Disease. The meeting came after an infected deer was found in Issaquena County last month, marking the first time the disease has ever been documented in Mississippi.

RELATED: Mississippi response plan meeting to be held on deer disease

“Exactly how bad is it, how widespread is it and does it affect humans?” asked a Vicksburg resident.

RELATED: Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in a Mississippi white-tailed deer

Hundreds of people with concerns filled the convention center in Vicksburg to hear about chronic wasting disease and to find out if the deer population is healthy. CWD is fatal in deer and wildlife officials say there is no vaccine or cure.

“I am concerned about future for my grand-kids, nieces and nephews as for as fishing and hunting; and how it is going to affect them,” said a Warren County resident.

“Is it fit to eat?” asked a Vicksburg resident.

RELATED: Dept. of Health warns against eating deer meat in counties affected by CWD

Wildlife officials say they understand these concerns; plus, deer hunting is big business in Mississippi.

That's why they wanted to get the word out that 64 samples collected in the CWD contaminated area have come back negative.

“Thus far the results we have received have been detected for chronic wasting disease. We have more that are still in the lab," said Wildlife Bureau Director Russ Walsh. This is a long-term process, so we will need to continue, we will need to be diligent in our efforts and this is more of a marathon then the sprint."

A supplemental feeding ban is still in place for all counties in the buffer zone. This includes Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Hinds, Warren and Claiborne counties. As wildlife officials continue sampling and monitoring the deer population, they want people to help ensure early detection.

RELATED: Supplemental feeding ban extended after disease found in white-tailed deer

“We want you to be our eyes in the landscape. If you see disease dear, if you see sick dear let us know because again this is a continuous process,” said Walsh.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.