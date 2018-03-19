Vivians, William & McCowan in double figures as Mississippi State advances to Sweet 16

Mississippi State led Oklahoma State by 1 at the half. Teaira McCowan, Victoria Vivians, and Morgan William helped blow open the game in the 3rd quarter, fueling the Bulldogs to their 3rd straight Sweet 16.

McCowan recorded her 24th double-double of the season (21 points, 18 rebounds). Vivians had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. Morgan William chipped in 17 points as MSU won 71-56.

Monday marked the final home game for seniors Vivians, William, Blair Schaefer, and Roshunda Johnson.

Coach Schaefer hugs his players as they exit the court pic.twitter.com/nA0LVmdwZl — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 20, 2018

The Hump is PACKED!



MSU vs. OSU about to get started pic.twitter.com/MEUlEZLp5S — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 20, 2018

Mississippi State heads to Kansas City for the Sweet 16. MSU will face 4-seed North Carolina State on Friday. Tipoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN, online at ESPN3.com.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.