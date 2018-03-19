Chief Anthony Moore discusses top issues for JPD

Jackson Police Chief Anthony Moore announces a new partnership with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

In an exclusive interview, Chief Moore says his department is not trying to hide anything from the public and he wants to make sure every citizen feels safe, respected and treated with dignity.

Jackson's Police Chief is reassuring the public of his main concerns for the department.

"As long as our officers are doing the right thing, the legal thing. I'm 100% behind them," said Chief Moore.

When it comes to the use of force, Chief Moore says officers should do everything possible to avoid deadly confrontations, but he also says there are times that can't be avoided.

"The officer that puts on the uniform every day, goes to work, does not know if he or she is coming home to their families," said Chief Moore.

He shared some of the volatile situations officers deal with. From July 1, 2017 to the present, officers responded to over 1,300 man with a gun calls. There have been 3, 147 shots fired cases, 45 officer assaults and 40 cases of resisting arrest.

"These are situations where officers do deescalate these situations. They don't use deadly force and they take individuals into custody," explained Chief Moore.

He emphasizes the importance of transparency and says his department will not try to hide anything from the public.

"As police chief, it's my responsibility to ensure that an objective, complete, thorough and fair investigation is conducted and that's for justice and fairness for everyone," added Chief Moore.

A meeting is set for Tuesday to finalize plans for an inter-local agreement with MBI.

"We are currently discussing with them about an inter-local agreement to now investigate all police officer involved shootings," he said.

The Chief also says community policing is critical in dealing with crime.

"I think that builds relationships, that builds trust between the community and the police department," said Moore.

The Chief makes it clear that he believes every citizen should be treated with respect and dignity.

And what happens if there is a situation where people feel that is not the case, what should they do?

Chief Moore answered, "they can call me."

On community policing, the next class for the Citizens Police Academy began Monday night.

Another class is scheduled for this summer.

