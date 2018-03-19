J.T. Ginn strikes out nine but Northwest Rankin beats Brandon in 6A clash

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A lot of fans, MLB scouts, and college scouts gathered at Wesley Scarbrough Field Monday to see Brandon pitcher J.T. Ginn. The Mississippi State signee and All-American is projected as an early pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.
Northwest Rankin brought the bats to The Brough, beating the Bulldogs 11-3. Ginn struck out 9 in the Brandon loss.
Expect both squads to make a deep run towards Trustmark Park.
