J.T. Ginn strikes out nine but Northwest Rankin beats Brandon in 6A clash

A lot of fans, MLB scouts, and college scouts gathered at Wesley Scarbrough Field Monday to see Brandon pitcher J.T. Ginn. The Mississippi State signee and All-American is projected as an early pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Northwest Rankin brought the bats to The Brough, beating the Bulldogs 11-3. Ginn struck out 9 in the Brandon loss.

Expect both squads to make a deep run towards Trustmark Park.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.