JPD investigating after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the 300 block of William McKinley Circle.

A 35-year-old man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. and learned that the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between two males.

The victim’s injury does not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect is known by the victim and officers are working to get a positive identification.

This investigation is ongoing.

