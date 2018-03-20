JPD investigating after 2 injured in late night shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating after 2 injured in late night shooting

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
JPD is investigating a Monday night shooting in the on Exchange Drive.
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Exchange Drive.

Initial reports state that a juvenile man and a woman were both injured.

Neither of their injuries appear to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you when we have more information.

