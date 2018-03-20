JPD investigating after 2 injured in late night shooting

JPD is investigating a Monday night shooting in the on Exchange Drive. Source: Raycom Image Bank

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Exchange Drive.

Initial reports state that a juvenile man and a woman were both injured.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Exchange Dr. Initial reports are of a female and juvenile male with injuries. Neither appear life-threatening at this time. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 20, 2018

Neither of their injuries appear to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you when we have more information.

