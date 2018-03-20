This Morning on WLBT: Pedestrians hit on I-55

Good morning. Jackson police are investigating after two people were hit by a car along Interstate 55. One of them died. We'll have details on the news this morning.

Police are also investigating a couple of overnight shootings in Jackson. In one of the cases, the victim is a juvenile. We'll tell you what we know.

And today is the first day of spring, but it won't feel like it. Meteorologist Patrick Ellis has the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

Join us on WLBT from 4:30-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!