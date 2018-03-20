Two people hit by SUV on I-55; one dead

One hit by car on I-55 N; One dead Source: Raycom image bank

Two people were hit by a car on I-55 N near Bounds Street early Tuesday morning.

According to Sergeant Holmes with Jackson police, the victims' car had stalled in the lane of traffic.

Both people in the car got out and were hit by an approaching SUV, which also struck their car.

According to Jackson police, one was killed and the other one was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

We are working to get more information on this developing story.

