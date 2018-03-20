Two people hit on I-55; one dead

The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.More >>
