UPDATE: 23-year-old woman killed on Interstate early Tuesday morning

One hit by car on I-55 N; One dead

Two people were hit by a car on I-55 north near Bounds Street early Tuesday morning.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the woman killed as 23-year-old Quiana Leetrice James of Jackson.

According to Sergeant Holmes with Jackson Police, the victims' car had stalled in the lane of traffic. Both people got out of the car and were hit by an approaching SUV, which also struck their car.

According to Jackson Police, James was killed and another was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

