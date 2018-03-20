Warren County SO looking for man wanted for statutory rape - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Warren County SO looking for man wanted for statutory rape

WARREN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ricky Eugene Turner who is wanted for statutory rape. 

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Your tip will be anonymous and Crime Stoppers will pay up for $2500 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you do not want a reward, please call Investigator Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

