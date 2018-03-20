Warren County SO looking for man wanted for statutory rape

Warren County looking for man wanted for rape; Source: Warren County SO

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ricky Eugene Turner who is wanted for statutory rape.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Your tip will be anonymous and Crime Stoppers will pay up for $2500 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you do not want a reward, please call Investigator Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

