Barge smacks Mississippi River bridge in Vicksburg

An accident on the Mississippi River Tuesday morning resulted in more damage to the towboat than to the bridge that was hit.

Warren County authorities say 5:30 this morning, a tow headed northbound hit the U.S. 80 bridge. The tow broke up, but the barges stayed intact and they've now been contained.

No one was hurt, and no hazardous materials spilled.

Engineers are inspecting the bridge, but there's no apparent damage.

It's not known what caused the collision.

