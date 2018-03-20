Jackson State kicks off spring practice with early morning workout

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State kicked off spring practice before sunrise Tuesday. Tony Hughes' crew had a 2 plus hour session on campus.
2018 brings new faces to Tiger World, including offensive coordinator Hal Mumme, quarterback Derrick Ponder, and wide receiver Ra'meik Wallace to name a few. The Air Raid scheme will be one of the biggest JSU storylines this season.
The Tigers will complete spring practice on April 14th with the Blue/White Game.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.