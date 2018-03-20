Jackson State kicks off spring practice with early morning workout

Jackson State kicked off spring practice before sunrise Tuesday. Tony Hughes' crew had a 2 plus hour session on campus.

2018 brings new faces to Tiger World, including offensive coordinator Hal Mumme, quarterback Derrick Ponder, and wide receiver Ra'meik Wallace to name a few. The Air Raid scheme will be one of the biggest JSU storylines this season.

The Tigers will complete spring practice on April 14th with the Blue/White Game.

