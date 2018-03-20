SWAC Central: Tony Hughes after 3/20 JSU practice - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SWAC Central: Tony Hughes after 3/20 JSU practice

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Jackson State kicked off spring practice with a 5:00am session on Tuesday. We caught up with head coach Tony Hughes after the workout.

He commented on the Air Raid scheme, early impressions on the quarterbacks, and more. Watch above.

