Mississippi governor to appoint state's first female U.S. senator to Senate vacancy

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant will appoint State Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to fill the Senate vacancy when veteran Senator Thad Cochran retires in April. She will be Mississippi's first female U.S. senator.

Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox confirmed Tuesday that Governor Bryant will announce his selection of Hyde-Smith on Wednesday. An event will be held at the Railroad Depot in Brookhaven.

"Nobody on this planet will outwork her," Mayor Cox said. "She is top drawer. I'm proud to be behind her 100 percent."

After she's appointed she will immediately run for re-election on November 6 for the remainder of Cochran's term which expires in 2020. The next full Senate term would begin in 2021.

She's expected to be backed by the national and Mississippi GOP establishment in the coming election.

