Jackson man sentenced for importing chemicals to make spice

A Jackson man was sentenced to prison for importing chemicals to manufacture spice.

35-year-old Lester Singleton was sentenced to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Singleton was importing the controlled substance 5-Fluoro-PB-22.

On April 19, 2015 agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics went to a home in Jackson after a package was intercepted inbound from China.

Agents arrived at the apartment and found Singleton and his wife, Latoya Emmons. The agents noticed a white powdery substance all over the apartment and realized that the apartment was being used as a clandestine laboratory to manufacture spice.

Agents recovered substances to manufacture spice, including, 5-Fluoro-PB-22, acetone, numerous other liquids, packets for distribution, sprayers, fans and several firearms.

Singleton and Emmons were charged in a multi-count federal indictment on December 7, 2016. Singleton pled guilty on October 19, 2017, to importation of a controlled substance.

Emmons pled guilty on December 12, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute 5-Fluoro-PB22. Emmons was sentenced on March 12, 2018, to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

