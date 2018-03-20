Mississippi's new 15-week abortion law temporarily blocked by judge

Mississippi's new abortion law is temporarily on hold. It was the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The Jackson Women’s Health Organization requested a temporary restraining order.



The court proceedings only lasted around an hour. The Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed the challenge and request for a temporary restraining order within an hour of the Governor signing the bill.

The law bans abortions after 15 weeks. The only exceptions are if the woman is experiencing a medical emergency or in case of a severe fetal abnormality.

The abortion clinic says they want an immediate halt to the law. They have a woman, who is in her 15th week of pregnancy, scheduled to come in at 2 p.m. Tuesday for an abortion procedure.

Even if the law is paused, the procedure can only be done Tuesday because the clinic doctors won't be available again for eight days, in which time she will be in her 16th week of pregnancy. In that case, she would have to leave the state to have the procedure done because even before the new law took effect the clinic’s cutoff was 16 weeks.

