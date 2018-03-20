JPD identifies woman shot to death in Jackson neighborhood - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD identifies woman shot to death in Jackson neighborhood

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Posted by David Kenney, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police have identified a woman who was found dead on Badger Drive in Keystone Estates around 11:30 a.m.

40-year-old Laquita Roy was found shot to death in her garage by a former JPD officer.

Family members say they don't believe Roy was the intended victim. The shooting apparently happened down the street, and she was struck by a stray bullet.

A house kitty-corner from the victim's was shot up and had at least seven bullet holes in the front window and garage.

The alleged suspect was captured on Dixon Road by Clinton police and is now in custody after a man seen brandishing a gun at a business on Northside Drive fled in a black Nissan.

Jackson police say the vehicle matched the vehicle from the crime scene.

"Right now we're investigating it as a fatal shooting, we do have the possible suspect in custody," said Detective Colendula Green. "He's at police headquarters being interviewed, but we don't have a motive at this time."

