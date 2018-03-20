Man arrested, charged with murder in shooting on Badger Dr. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man arrested, charged with murder in shooting on Badger Dr.

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police arrested a man in a deadly shooting on Badger Drive that happened Tuesday.

32-year-old Donte' Cornelius Porter has been charged with murder and is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. 40-year-old Laquita Roy was found shot to death in her garage on Badger Drive in Keystone Estates around 11:30 a.m.

A former JPD officer called in the shooting.

Family members say they don't believe Roy was the intended victim. The shooting apparently happened down the street and she was struck by a stray bullet.

A house kitty-corner from the victim's was shot up and had at least seven bullet holes in the front window and garage.

The suspect was captured on Dixon Road by Clinton police and is now in custody after a man seen brandishing a gun at a business on Northside Drive fled in a black Nissan.

Jackson police say the vehicle matched the vehicle from the crime scene.

"Right now we're investigating it as a fatal shooting, we do have the possible suspect in custody," said Detective Colendula Green. "He's at police headquarters being interviewed, but we don't have a motive at this time."

