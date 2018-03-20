UPDATE: JPD has identified woman shot to death in Jackson neighborhood

Woman shot to death in Jackson neighborhood Source: WLBT

Jackson Police have identified a woman who was found dead on Badger Drive in Keystone Estates.

40-year-old Laquita Roy was found shot to death in the garage.

According to Jackson police, a possible suspect is in custody.

The alleged suspect was captured on Dixon Road by Clinton police. A former Jackson police officer who lives in the area called in the shooting.

Jackson police say that a motive is not known right now.

