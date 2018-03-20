Woman shot to death in Jackson neighborhood - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman shot to death in Jackson neighborhood

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A woman was shot to death on Badger Drive in Keystone Estates.

According to Jackson police, a possible suspect is in custody.

The alleged suspect was captured on Dixon Road by Clinton police. 

A former Jackson police officer who lives in the area called in the shooting.

Jackson police say that a motive is not known right now.

