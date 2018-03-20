MS Dept. of Health confirms 3rd child flu death of season

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the third confirmed child flu-related death for the 2017-2018 flu season.

MSDH says the child was living in central Mississippi, but does not specify exactly where.

Including this reported death, there have been a total of 19 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in the 2008-2009 flu season.

Nationwide, as of March 10, 2018, there have been 128 pediatric flu deaths reported this season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Byers said while influenza activity has greatly decreased over the past few weeks, we continue to receive reports of new flu cases. Peak flu season in Mississippi typically lasts from January through March.

“This has been an extremely active flu season, and we know that, unfortunately, flu can lead to serious complications and sometimes death, even for healthy children and young adults,” he said.

