PERS names new executive director

Ray Higgins of Dacula, Georgia, has been named by the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi Board of Trustees as the agency’s sixth executive director in its 66-year history.

Higgins comes to PERS from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, where he has served since 2011 as deputy commissioner for finance and administration.

He will take the reins as PERS’ executive director effective July 1 when Pat Robertson, executive director since 2005, retires June 30.

Higgins will be working with Robertson during the month of June to facilitate a smooth transition.

“We thank Pat Robertson for her years of service,” said Mississippi State Treasurer and PERS Board Chair Lynn Fitch. “And we look forward to working with Mr. Higgins to advance the goals of the agency for state employees, retirees and taxpayers.”

PERS’ executive director is responsible for leading the System and conducting all business for the System, which includes PERS, the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Retirement System, the Municipal Retirement Systems, the Supplemental Legislative Retirement Plan, Mississippi Deferred Compensation Plan & Trust, the Optional Retirement Plan, the Retiree Medical Insurance Plan, the Retiree Group Term Life Insurance Plan, and any other area of operation of the System.

