Governor expected to appoint Cindy Hyde-Smith to Senator Cochran's post

Governor Phil Bryant is expected to appoint Cindy Hyde-Smith to become Mississippi's first interim female U.S. Senator.

Senator Thad Cochran's Chief of Staff Brad White spoke about the appointment from his Washington D.C. office on Capitol Hill.

According to White, it is now up to the Governor and State GOP to get her elected.

"I think everybody is pleased to have an indication of the direction we are going," said White. "I know nothing has been announced officially so we are still waiting for some official word that that's who it's going to be, but everyone here knows Cindy Hyde-Smith and is familiar with who she is, so having a name helps us start off the race I guess."

White says once they have the appointment that the governor makes as head of the party, he'll call for unity within the party and putting that party's apparatus and his own political apparatus in the works to see that she is successful. This is his appointee, so in many ways, it's as much his election as it is hers.

Hyde-Smith can move right into the special election in November.

Senator Chris McDaniel switched races for a shot at Senator Cochran's seat, prompting a potential showdown.

"I think it's all going to be a long hard fought campaign from now to November and no one can take anything for granted."

McDaniel's camp will not respond until the formal announcement from the Governor.

According to Brookhaven's Mayor, the event will take place Wednesday in Smith's hometown of Brookhaven.

Citing his ailing health, 80-year-old Senator Thad Cochran announced he will resign April 1.

By state law, the remainder of Cochran's term which expires in 2020 will be filled by a special election this November.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.