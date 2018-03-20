Consider This: Business on the Rez

Most people love the water. The biggest water attraction in Central Mississippi is the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

As a kid I remember going to Rapids on the Reservoir and as a young adult I spent too many late nights at The Dock; those are great memories. Both of those businesses are long gone, but it seems by now there would have been many other businesses to take their place.

The Rez has been a draw for fisherman for a long time and there is a lot of residential development along the banks of the waterway, but for some reason the commercial side has been a slow go. Plans for Harbor Walk, the biggest commercial venture where The Dock once sat, never materialized and the land still sits vacant.

The traffic count and rooftops are there to support businesses, in fact not far away there is a lot of business activity, including new construction, on Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland.

In a master plan survey a few years ago, the feedback from Reservoir residents was they want restaurants, outdoor-equipment stores and more walking trails. In other words, things that make it even more attractive to live there.

Good news, they are getting something on their wish list. Shaggy’s, a new restaurant under construction on the Rankin County side of the waterway, has plans to open later this year.

Maybe this will be the spark to encourage other businesses to take advantage of the benefits of being located on The Rez and one of our great amenities will become an even more appealing place to enjoy.

