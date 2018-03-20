Shooting suspect turns himself in to Vicksburg Police

32-year-old Elgin Darnell Proctor was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm. Source: Vicksburg Police Department

One man is in custody, charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm, after a shooting that left another man injured.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Monday, Vicksburg Police were called to Oakland Street in reference to shots fired.

While police were on the way to the house, they received a second call that one person had been shot and was being taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police met the gunshot victim, 24-year-old Ricky Dewayne Johnson, at River Region Medical Center.

Police learned the shooting was a result of a fight with his girlfriend, her sister and her sister’s baby's father, Elgin Darnell Proctor. Witness told police that Proctor grabbed a gun and shot Johnson several times after a fight with his girlfriend’s sister before leaving the scene.

Johnson was shot several times, but was listed in stable condition.

Proctor turned himself into police at the Vicksburg Police Department Monday. He also turned in the gun he used to shoot Ricky Dewayne Johnson Jr.

The gun had been reported stolen by the Warren County Sheriff Department on February 2.

Proctor was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

He appeared before Judge Toni Terrett in the Vicksburg Municipal Court Tuesday and received a $60,000 bond.

Proctor was transported to the Warren County Jail pending the next grand jury.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.