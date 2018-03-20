Thomas Dillard has 4 RBI as #5 Ole Miss moves to 20-2

#5 Ole Miss continued their tear on the diamond. Thomas Dillard hit a solo homer and a 3-run triple as the Rebels beat New Orleans 9-4.

The Tuesday victory moves the Rebs to 20-2 on the season. Mike Bianco's crew are the first Division 1 team in the nation to reach 20 wins. Houston Roth struck out 7 in 5 innings of work to pick up the win.

Congrats to @OleMissBSB with the W today.... 1st team in the country to reach 20 wins! Can anyone guess what @OleMissBSB is ranked this week? @CoachMikeBianco got dem boys playin some ball! I’ll get my first look at the Rebs at College Station this weekend! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/OTpnYOyV99 — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) March 20, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS | Ole Miss defeats New Orleans 9 - 4 (03/20/18) #WAOM #FinsUpRebels pic.twitter.com/FxVDNK9pGf — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 20, 2018

Ole Miss travels to College Station for a SEC showdown. The #5 Rebels face #11 Texas A&M in a Thursday-Saturday series. Game 1 is Thursday at 6:00pm on SEC Network.

