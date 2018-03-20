Thomas Dillard has 4 RBI as #5 Ole Miss moves to 20-2 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Thomas Dillard has 4 RBI as #5 Ole Miss moves to 20-2

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Ole Miss Sports

#5 Ole Miss continued their tear on the diamond. Thomas Dillard hit a solo homer and a 3-run triple as the Rebels beat New Orleans 9-4.

The Tuesday victory moves the Rebs to 20-2 on the season. Mike Bianco's crew are the first Division 1 team in the nation to reach 20 wins. Houston Roth struck out 7 in 5 innings of work to pick up the win.

Ole Miss travels to College Station for a SEC showdown. The #5 Rebels face #11 Texas A&M in a Thursday-Saturday series. Game 1 is Thursday at 6:00pm on SEC Network.

